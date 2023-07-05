BANGOR -- A man from Chattanooga, Tennessee is making his way across the country selling his custom made t-shirts.
Some of the states he's been to are Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and now he's in Maine.
"Just spread the idea of self investment, that's what I'm all about. I'm all about inspiring people to do this right here, invest in themselves," said Zach Riddle, the artist who created the Fifty Fiftee $50 Tour.
Riddle is a twenty-five year old artist who's on a mission to sell fifty tee-shirts, in fifty states, for fifty dollars a piece.
What's important to mention, is that he doesn't leave the state he's in until all fifty shirts are sold.
He started a few months ago in his home state of Tennessee and has made his way up the east coast in his Honda CRV, crashing on friends' couches or sleeping in his own car.
This past week he found himself in Maine, and so far he has visited Portland, Bar Harbor, and now Bangor.
"This is the first day in here selling here in Bangor," said Riddle. "I'm excited to meet the people out here as well and just continue to spread good vibes."
The money made selling shirts goes towards funding his trip across the country, and towards the small businesses he partners with to print his custom shirts. In Maine, he partnered with NLC Ink in Fairfield.
He says his goal is to push himself, not only as an artist and entrepreneur, but as a person.
"There are people out there in the world who want to support you. It is up to you to go find them," said Riddle. "They're no necessarily gonna find you, but if you put yourself out there into the world, you put positivity out into the world, positivity will find a way back to you."
For more information on Zach and his journey across the country, visit his website: zachriddleart.com