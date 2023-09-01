MADISON- A Madison man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man from Anson .
61-year-old Roland Flood is being charged with murder .
On July 8th, 57-year-old Mark Trabue was found dead inside his vehicle at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Flood was arrested today.
Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss says Flood had lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before Trabue was killed.
Flood was taken to the Somerset County Jail.
He will be arraigned at a later date.