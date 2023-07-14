BELFAST -- Thanks to numerous leads from community members the Belfast Police Department announced an arrest in connection to a theft case that shocked the Belfast community.
On July 11th VFW commander for post 3108, Jim Roberts reported a theft of the veteran organization's trailer that is used to collect recycled bottles as a fundraiser for community events.
Police say Thursday morning the stolen trailer was located after officers searched the woods near Searsport Road.
Then, Thursday evening police arrested 35-year-old Ryan Hast of Morrill during a traffic stop after officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the thefts traveling west on Hammond Road in Swanville.
We spoke to Belfast's police chief who says the arrest came thanks to a collaborative effort from the community.
"This one really did impact the community. Like everybody was a victim when this happened, not just the VFW. I think everyone started to get involved on social media, we started to get phone calls, [and] some of the tips were going to the VFW directly. We were in constant contact with the commander of the VFW,” said Chief Robert Cormier for the Belfast Police Department.
Chief Cormier says the arrest brought closure to those impacted from the VFW in Belfast.
Hast is being held at Waldo County Jail on a cash bond.