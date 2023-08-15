BANGOR -- Officials attempted to hold an arraignment Monday for the man accused of stabbing a Bangor emergency medical worker.
That proceeding happened Monday afternoon. Justin Hill of Portland was at the Penobscot Judicial Center for what would have been his initial court appearance and arraignment.
But due to his inability to cooperate, his arraignment has been postponed until Wednesday of this week.
Hill introduced himself at the attempted arraignment, saying, "hello, I'm Justin Hill I haven't received any rights. I'm held hostage by homosexual...[unintelligible]. I need to be rescued and examined by a doctor outside of the state of Maine."
The attorney representing Hill in court says he has not been able to communicate to Hill the charge he is facing.
According to Bangor police, Hill is facing a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed an on-duty EMT worker outside of the Circle K on Odlin road in Bangor early Sunday morning.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for cuts to his hand and head. He does not know Hill or understand why he would attack him.
During the court appearance, a representative of the state requested a title 15 examination which would have Hill mentally evaluated.
"So this will be revisited on Wednesday afternoon on the in-custody list. We have notes on the file here that we will attempt to get through an initial appearance and a reading of the charges and that the state has, at least preliminarily, raised its intent to request a title 15 examination," said the Judge, Meghan Szylvian during the attempted arraignment.
Hill will be held without bail at least until Wednesday.