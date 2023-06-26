MONTICELLO- An Aroostook County man has been arrested for murder in the death of his girlfriend .
39-year-old Jayme Schnackenbrg was arrested by Maine State Police at approximately 3:45 Monday morning at his School Street home in Monticello.
He is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy.
A State Police spokesperson says the two lived together in the School Street home.
Hardy was reported missing by her mother on June 18th.
She had not been seen or heard from since June 16th.
The investigation into her disappearance led State Police into an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens.
The spokesperson says evidence response teams continue to investigate several scenes.
The body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine identity and cause of death.
Schnackenberg is expected to make his initial court appearance today.