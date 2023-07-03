BELFAST -- An update on the legal battle between Nordic Aquafarms INC and a number of conservation advocates along with local land owners.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled in one of the many court actions related to that ongoing land dispute.
As we previously reported back in February Maine's highest court deemed Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace the true owners of a stretch of inter-tidal land that was previously promised to Nordic Aquafarms to build piping for an Aquafarm project.
On June 29th Maine's Supreme Judicial Court decided that the Board of Environmental Protections and the Bureau of Parks and Lands should determine the impact of the courts February land ownership ruling in relation to the previously approved title permits.
Now attorney Kim Ervin Tucker is arguing that the prior building permits approved for Nordic Aquafarms should be invalidated since the court has deemed her clients the true landowners.
"It's a basic premise in our country that a multinational foreign operation can't go in and take someone's land with or without the assistance of a municipality in this state to use for its own private use,” according to Tucker.
A city official previously stated that Nordic Aquafarms gained the city of Belfast's support due to the predicted economic growth they say the project would bring to the area as well as tax relief to residents.
We reached out to a spokesperson from the city to learn where they stand in the ongoing legal case and are awaiting their response.