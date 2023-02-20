AQUAFARM COMING TO MILLINOCKET

MILLINOCKET -- After several aquafarm projects have encountered roadblocks and legal battles in their attempts to set up shop here in Maine. Yet another company is proposing a similar project But talked about what sets their company and their proposed project apart.

Katahdin Salmon, is a recirculating aquaculture system salmon farm looking to develop in Millinocket across the river from the original Northern Paper Mill.

The facility would produce 5,000 metric tons of Atlantic Salmon per year and later expand to 10,000 metric tons.

Katahdin Salmon CEO, Marianne Naess said the project would bring 80 high quality jobs to the area along with some construction positions.

According to Naess what sets the company apart is that project leaders have decided to go smaller, greener, and away from the ocean.

"The site will be premeditated and it will be an institute remediation. All the sludge will be drained and used as infill. We decided to go inland. We decided to go smaller than the other proposed facilities, and we decided to go greener [to] reduce using 100% non-carbon renewable hydro-power,” said Naess. 

Naess said she has spoken to the Millinocket town council along with many community members.

She said so far, they have received good feedback and support from environmental and tribal groups.

The company plans to move through the remainder of the permit process with the Maine Department of environmental protection with transparency.

 

