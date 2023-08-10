BELFAST -- Dozens of young adults took part in hands-on internships at fish farms and hatcheries across the state this summer.
Thursday, they gathered with leaders in the aquaculture industry to celebrate the growth of Maine's "Blue Economy."
The term refers to the use of Maine's waters to develop economic growth.
"Land-based aquaculture, farms, and all of the industries of Maine come together to support sustainable seafood, aquaculture, and all of the marine opportunities in the state," said Kate Howell, director of workforce partnerships for Educate Maine.
The first Annual Student Symposium for the Advancement of the Blue Economy included student presentations, expert panels and locally-caught shellfish.
Those who came out say it's important to support Maine's fish farms and the aquaculture economy with events like these.
"We've had a lot of workforce development issues. That's been identified as one of the weaknesses in the sector. And basically, without additional workers -- a specialized workforce -- it's really difficult to grow these businesses," said Christian Brayden, project manager for the Maine Aquaculture Association.
The next generation of aquaculture researchers and farmers shared what they learned from their hands-on experiences this summer.
Some worked with their hands.
"As a deckhand on the farm, I'm tumbling oysters, I'm harvesting oysters. You gain a lot of respect for these oyster farmers," said Michael Scannell, intern for Madeleine Point Oyster Farm over the summer.
Others say they gained deeper understanding.
"I worked mainly harvesting produce," said Tess Hureau, intern for Canopy Farms. "I worked at the farmer's market, so I got to see the sales part of it. I learned so much about aquaponics and what it takes to run a business."
Some feel that the programs help with career development.
"I'm from Arizona, so I didn't have a lot of experience coming into this, and I honestly felt behind," said Randi Phillips, extern for the Aquaculture Research Institute. "This experience felt like I'm doing something with my undergraduate career."
Some hope the influx of young people will help to address problems facing the industry.
"There are things that are going well and things that are not going so well. It depends on a species by species basis -- and bay by bay, too -- it depends. Climate change is definitely a factor we're all facing together -- especially everyone working on the coast," said Christian Brayden, project manager for the Maine Aquaculture Association.