AUGUSTA -- Tuesday the appropriations and financial affairs committee began voting on initiatives listed in the Governor's change package.
The Governor released a change package budget following notification that there would be a surplus in revenue by over $200M.
According to state website the updates to the previously passed state budget would fund initiatives surrounding homelessness, food insecurity, emergency medical services and workforce development efforts.
Committee leader Margaret Rotundo helped explain the voting process, stating:
"We are in the process on deliberating on those [change package initiatives] proposals. We're starting the second part...of the budget and the change package or changes to that second part of the change package. That's what we will be deliberating on and in the coming weeks we hope to vote on the part two budget."
Committee members discussed funding to cover the increased cost of firefighter equipment that does not contain PFAS, as well as funding for various state organizations.