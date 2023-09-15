Appalachian Trail Cafe hosts hikers from Appalachian Trail

MILLINOCKET -- A well-known restaurant in Millinocket is home to hikers from across the United States.

It is said the cafe is a must stop for anyone hiking around Mount Katahdin.

The Appalachian Trail Cafe is historically known for hikers to come to in their trek through the Appalachian Trail either at the start or near the end of their journey.

Being part of a hikers journey is something Appalachian Trail Cafe head chef Chelse Cram finds really special.

"It's super cool. I love being part of that. Just to see familiar faces, meet new people and hear their stories has been really cool," said Cram.

While we were at the restaurant, we had the chance to catch up with one Appalachian Trail Hiker to talk about their experience at the historic establishment.

"Love the staff. Love how it feels so much like a community that I'm entering to and not like a corporation. Very homey, very comfortable, and the food is amazing. Portions are huge and it's delicious," said Becca Connelly, the Appalachian Trail hiker.

The Appalachian Trail Cafe will be part of the Trails End Pub Crawl as an exclusive late night breakfast spot taking place Sept. 23.

