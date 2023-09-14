Land Purchase

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY -- Nearly 30,000 acres of land in Piscataquis County  will be permanently protected.

The Appalachian Mountain Club and The Conservation Fund teamed up to purchase the land know as Barnard Forest.

AMC says it will bring fish habitat restoration efforts that threaten species such as native brook trout and endangered Atlantic salmon to waterways further south within the west branch of the pleasant river.

AMC says it also intends to restore public access for recreation for the first time in nearly 20 years.