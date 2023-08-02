OLD TOWN -- If you're searching for affordable rentals in the area, you should also be on the look out for potential scams as well. The Old Town Police Department is alerting people about a new scam regarding online apartment listings, specifically through Facebook Marketplace.
"We received two calls from two different people regarding apartment scams that they came across on Facebook marketplace," said Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bailey with the Old Town Police Dept.
The department posted an alert about the scam to their Facebook page on Tuesday. According to Sgt. Bailey they are already investigating two separate instances regarding the scam.
"In one situation it was $1200 dollars for a security deposit and they learned when they went to check out the apartment that it was occupied."
Sgt. Bailey says the scammer is impersonating landlords while offering cheaper than normal prices, and asking for security deposits be sent through PayPal or Venmo - without ever signing a lease.
"One of the big issues, especially for this Orono [and] Old Town area is there are a lot of out of state college students...They are online looking for apartments to rent in the area and unfortunately some of them don't have any other way to view the apartment other than online," said Bailey.
The police department says there's only so much they can do when investigating these scams so its important to take notice and watch out for signs.
"A lot of times these individuals are in a different state, a different country and they can be really difficult to track down," said Bailey.
However the department says there are red flags to look out for.
"If you see an apartment that is listed at a price that seems much lower or seems to good to be true it probably is...If you're able to it would be good if folks would go and check out the apartment and meet with the landlord in person to just confirm that this is a legitimate listing," said Bailey.
With college starting soon they expect this new scam trend to continue, so the police department is encouraging people to be on alert when looking through listings.