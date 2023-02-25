DEDHAM -- Camp CaPella held its 17th annual "Polar Dip" on February 25.
The chilly tradition returned to Dedham this year, drawing in crowds from across Maine.
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit summer camp, which serves those with disabilities from all over the state.
Melanie Dresser, executive director for Camp CaPella, spoke about the tradition.
"They have been jumping nonstop through the water and coming out extremely fast," said Dresser. "It's amazing. It's cold, and we are going to be jumping in costume but it turned out really well -- the sun is out, and it's bright, and there's no wind so the hot tub's been cranking."
Organizers say 103 brave souls registered to jump this year, and all of the money raised from the event will go directly to camper tuition -- allowing everyone to attend camp, regardless of their ability to pay.
After taking the icy plunge, jumpers enjoyed food donated by local businesses and warmed up in a nearby hot tub.
To learn more about the camp and the yearly polar dip, visit campcapella.org.