VASSALBORO -- Each year the Maine State Police honor their own and others who put their lives on the line to help keep Mainers safe.
The awards that are given out, are not just for the ones who wear a badge.
At the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, people gathered together to recognize the courage of men and women who took it upon themselves to help someone else.
Trooper Adam Fillebrown was picked out of a field of 13 candidates and named Trooper of the Year, one of the ceremony's highest honors.
"Very humbling proud moment, with me and my dad doing it for almost 53 years," said Fillebrown. "It's definitely a great thing making him proud and hopefully he's watching down on me right now."
The ceremony was filled with powerful moments that honored bravery and good will. From Colonel awards to scholarships. To a trooper whose actions helped save the life of a women on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.
911 dispatchers were also singled out for their contributions to public safety. Including Natasha Bishop, a State Police Dispatcher who guided a nine year old girl that was giving CPR to her father, and saved his life.
According to Bishop, "Well first it was like, unsure tears, and then they turned into happy tears when we figured out that she did save her dad. It was exhilarating and scary all at once, and she was absolutely amazing. She was a rockstar and really, it was all her."
Although it's nearly impossible to formally recognize each and every individual who put the well-being of others before their own, the work that they do will always be important.
According to Bishop, "If you feel yourself in a situation where you call 911 just stay calm, listen to us, we're there to help you, we're in it together. For my 911 people, just keep doing what you're doing."