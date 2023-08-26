LEVANT -- Nearly 150 horses and their riders galloped into Apple Hill Farms Saturday for this year's National Barrel Horse Association State Championship.
The event has now been hosted at the farm for decades, and continues to draw in crowds.
"I've been doing this since the 1970s," said Robin Frost, co-owner of Apple hill Stables. "This is largest barrel racing event in the state of Maine."
Organizers say the annual event brings together people from all walks of life -- including local law enforcement.
"We have an incredibly stressful job, so we're looking for things that we can do to get away from work. And one of the things is getting involved with the horse world. It's become a passion," said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.
Farm owners say the weekend-long competition helps to support local vendors and the town itself.
"Local businesses -- restaurants and stores that serve food and things to people," said Larry Frost, co-owner of Apple Tree Farms. "It brings that in and the community supports it. This is a statewide event, and everybody knows where Levant, Maine is now."
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, a frequent visitor to the farm's events, says that horse-lovers should keep their cowboy boots handy in the coming weeks -- for the upcoming Apple Farms rodeo, a charity to support the Anah Shriners.
"There's bull riding, bronc riding, roping -- the entertainment between each of the events is as spectacular as the events themselves," said Sheriff Morton.
The rodeo will take place September 8-10 at the farm.
For a list of winners of the state competition, visit mainenbha.com.
You can visit applehillstablesllc.com to purchase tickets to the upcoming rodeo and learn more about the farm's events.