BANGOR -- An annual fundraising hike returned to the Bangor waterfront this Saturday, in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Mainers from near and far turned out for the 28th Annual Hike for the Homeless -- benefiting the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.
Organizers say the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the shelter, which saw more than 2,000 visitors over the past year.
Despite the rain, many gathered to show support.
"It's cold and it's wet. But when this is all over we have a place to go and we can look forward to going and taking a warm shower. There are a lot of people out here in the streets today that don't have that option," said Boyd Kronholm, executive director for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.
Organizers say that state and federal funds only provide one third of the shelter's budget, and the group relies on donations to stay open.
To donate to the shelter, visit bangorareashelter.org.