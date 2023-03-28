BANGOR -- The annual Maine Governor's Conference on Tourism returned in Bangor, where tourism and hospitality professionals from across Maine came out to discuss the state of the industry.
The two-day event featured an awards presentation by Governor Janet Mills to celebrate Maine businesses, and the release of new data from the Maine Office of Tourism.
Research from the office found that tourists spent nearly $8.6 billion in Maine in 2022, supporting 151,000 jobs.
"Maine's gross domestic product, a key measure of economic growth, has surpassed pre-pandemic projections," said Mills. "Our GDP has grown at the best rate in New England and the ninth-fastest rate in the nation."
The office also reports that visitor spending in 2022 was up by more than 10 percent, bringing in nearly $5.6 billion to Maine households.
Steve Lyons, director for the Maine Office of Tourism, says that the office will continue to push the industry forward to bring in more revenue for Maine business-owners.
"Diversity is something that we're going to be putting a lot of effort into in the next few years. We want to make sure we're attracting a more diversified audience -- and we want to make experiences that diverse audiences welcome here in the state of Maine," said Lyons.
Governor Mills says that Bangor's waterfront concerts have played an important role in the state's success.
"Darling's concert center is bringing great shows to the area. I've been up here for some concerts myself, and it's great to celebrate the role of tourism in Maine's economy, the role of the hospitality industry, and how much they've been through in the past few years during this pandemic," said Mills.
Professionals say that tourism is vital to both towns and Maine-owned businesses.
"Folks are coming to Maine to feel Maine, touch Maine, taste Maine -- have it be a tangible part of their experience. And small towns really provide that," said Taylor Belanger, marketing director for Amtrak Downeaster.