An abandoned relic to be torn down in Bangor airport

BANGOR -- Back in the day, Bangor International Airport used to be called Dow Air Force Base, and was home to nearly five thousand service members and their families.
Built during the 1940's the Alert Building on the base served as a bunker that housed military pilots and was used as a rapid response facility in the event of a national security threat.
That building is now slated to be torn down.
The demolition project will be completed with the help of a 900,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Alert Building hasn't been used since the 1960's.
According to Bangor International Airport Assistant Co-Director Aimee Thibodeau, "It's turned into a place for wildlife, which is not good to have on an airfield. We do our best to mitigate wildlife on the airfield without harming them. We work with the USDA, but this is really a site the FAA has deemed a wildlife hazard."
The work to remove the bunker will begin this October. The hope is to use the land it is on for potential freight and warehouse needs.