SOMERVILLE -- A very close call for people riding in an Amish buggy this week in the town of Somerville.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says one person received just minor injuries after the buggy was sideswiped by a passing car.
It happened just before 8 Monday morning on route 17 in Somerville.
Deputies say a Jeep compass being driven by a 24-year-old Friendship woman tried to pass the buggy, but ended up striking the left rear wheel, causing it to dislodge.
A passenger in the buggy suffered minor scrapes, but no one else was hurt including the horse.