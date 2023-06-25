LEVANT -- On Sunday the AMHC Sexual Assault Services held a Cornhole for a Cause fundraiser to raise money in support of those affected by sexual violence.
"We always have a goal of bringing awareness both to what we do, the fact that we exist because people often don't know that services like this exist until they need them," said Gabi Cooper, rural client advocate with AMHC.
All the money raised went towards their program and the Children's Advocacy Center and through collaboration with Iconic Cornhole were able to bring in professional players for a cornhole tournament.
"Anything helps we just love throwing bags and for a good cause makes it even better," said American Cornhole League pro Trey Baker.
There were several prizes being raffled off throughout the day and of course lots of cornhole, which has been described as one of the fastest growing sports since the pandemic.
"A lot of our Bangor crew came up today and its good to see new faces as well so I'm happy with it," said Baker.
Aside from raising money, the goal of the fund raiser is to educate on the services AMHS offers to the community.
"We go with them to law enforcement if they need to report, we go with them to courts..We really try to be a light, another person in those rooms that can be really dark and heavy," said Cooper.
More information on the organization and their upcoming events this summer can be found on their website.