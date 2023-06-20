ELLSWORTH -- Momo's Cheesecakes in Ellsworth was robbed last week, according to the owners.
The bakery has operated for years on the honor system -- you can stop by day or night for a slice of cheesecake, leaving cash or paying through Venmo.
However, the owners say that around 3 a.m. on Friday last week, a male figure in a hoodie stole an unknown amount of cash from their change box -- after taking a slice of cheesecake and a drink.
The owners say this isn't the first time someone has taken advantage of the honor system.
"Everybody works hard for what they have, and these people just come and take everything away. It's sad, it's just sad," said Andres Ledezma, co-owner of Momo's Cheesecakes.
Despite the incident, the owners say they aren't making any changes to the honor system -- because they want customers to be able to pick up treats on their own time.
"Everybody's busy -- different schedules. It's open to anybody any time of day, and everybody's been great. Why stop it because people want to be bad? They have to sleep with it at night, I don't," said co-owner Brenda Ledezma. "This is our livelihood, too, we don't want to stop it because it's how we make our living."
Some customers shared their thoughts about the incident.
"I think it's really neat that Momo's trusts its public, trusts its customers -- and it's just really disheartening to see someone come through and do something like that to a small business in Maine," said customer Lexi Scott.
One customer said that Momo's and it's honor system are a staple of the community.
"People come from all over. You talk to people from far and wide and when you tell them you're from the area, the first thing they want to know is if you've gotten cheesecake here," said customer Sally Arata.
The owners say they don't wish to involve the police at this time, but will be bringing in their change box at night to avoid future incidents.
If you're looking for a late night snack, you'll have to bring exact change.