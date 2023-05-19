All Saints Catholic School releases 200 Atlantic salmon

BANGOR -- Seventh graders at All Saints Catholic School released nearly 200 Atlantic salmon into the Kenduskeag Stream this afternoon.
Kids who participated in the project raised the salmon from infancy to their fry stage, which is typically between five and ten weeks old.
They would also draw stages of the fish based on their size and record the temperature of the Kenduskeag Stream over a period of a month.
All Saints Catholic School science teacher Vanessa Rehmeyer says she's glad she was able to involve her students in something special like this.
"I think what excites me with the students is that they know they have a part and they can make a difference in the environment, and something like this i hope they can remember this for a long time," said Rehmeyer.
According to Rehmeyer, she says Atlantic salmon are an endangered species, with only 1% the population coming back to Maine after being born.