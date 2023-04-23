ACADIA MOUNTAIN -- Emergency service workers made a 30 minute hike carrying water tanks and hand tools to get to the scene where two individual wild fires were burning on Acadia Mountain.
Deputy fire chief Colton Sanborn for South West Harbor Fire Department said a hiker reported the fire Sunday around 3:11 p.m.
Firefighters traveled through St. Sauveur Mountain to approach both fires on Acadia mountain.
Responding agencies include Trenton, Handcock, Franklin, and Lamoine fire departments.
All island agencies reportedly assisted with this incident.
Sanborn said there were no reported injuries.
All crews reportedly left the scene around 7 p.m.
Sanborn said "we couldn't have done this without the help of our mutual aid partners."
The cause of both fires are still under investigation by Acadia National Park.