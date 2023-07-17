AUGUSTA- The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday, July 18.
A plume of smoke from the fires in Canada pushed into the Great Lakes during the weekend and continued eastward today.
Tuesday Maine can expect hours in the " Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups " ranges for Western and Northern Maine.
Moderate levels of particle pollution is expected in the Eastern Interior region.
Winds should keep the Mid- Coast and Downeast Coastal regions in good shape.
Children and adults who exert themselves and those who have respiratory disease can be impacted when pollution levels are elevated.
You can protect yourself by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.
Wear a mask if you are exposed to the smoke and close windows in your home.
You can get more information on the Maine CDC website.