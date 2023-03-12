Robots that can do your homework for you.
It sounds like something straight out of the Jetsons but with generative AI like chatGPT it's a new reality and educators are taking notice.
"The way we've thought about how to teach students has often depended on what technology was out there," says new media educator Jon Ippolito, "After we had search engines that could find facts it was more about like how do we write up those facts and present them but AI like chatGPT makes the presentation really easy. It can spit out a term paper in a matter of seconds."
What is most alarming is the fact experts say there isn't a good way for educators to know if their students are using generative AI like chatGPT for their work.
"Thinking like how can I ban this or how can I detect AI. That's not going to work because the very nature of these learning technologies is that they adapt to whatever test you give them .So when you make a better detector the AI uses that to make a better AI," says Ippolito.
According to Ippolito, the best solution for educators to prevent their students from abusing AI on assignments is to change the assignments themselves.
Ippolito says, "So there's a lot of ways you change your syllabi to adapt to these new applications. One would be to make sure you do things that only students can do, only humans can do. So for example, reacting to something that just happened in class or something that's local to your own community."
Ippolito and a team of instructors at the University of Maine have put together a program to help other educators innovate their lessons to avoid problems with AI.
