After 25 years, a Machias family restaurant will soon close its doors

MACHIAS -- A staple of the Machias community for more than 25 years is closing it's doors soon, and a familiar name in the microbrew landscape is taking over.

The Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant, a go-to eatery located on Main Street in Machias is closing its doors, one last time.

They are selling to Mason's Brewing Company of Brewer.

The owners say Mason's will be a tremendous asset to the downeast community but they will miss many of the people they serve on a regular basis.

"I didn't think this would be as bitter sweet as it is," said Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant Owner Bethany Foss. "I'm excited for what the next chapter in my life will be, but these people have become my family. The customers are family friends. They are all very important to me."

Foss says that gift cards should be used by October 1st but if they can't do so, contact Bethany Prout Foss and she will make sure all gift cards are honored.

