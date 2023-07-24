AUGUSTA- A bill designed to increase affordable housing options in rural Maine has been signed into law.
Under the bill, the Maine State Housing Authority would be allowed to make money available to developers of low-income housing units in more rural areas of the state.
The bill also addresses what happens when a mortgage on a rental property that received special financing from MSHA because it was developed as affordable rental housing is impacted by a change that could no longer make it affordable.
A local housing authority could have the option to buy it and ensure it remains affordable housing.
LD 724 will go into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns.