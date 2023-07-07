STATEWIDE -- Following the recent senate vote to pass the Governor's abortion expansion bill we spoke to abortion advocates about how this will impact pregnant women here in Maine.
LD- 1619, an act to improve Maine's reproductive rights is headed to the Governor's desk following Thursday's senate vote.
The bill would allow a health professional to decide if abortion services are necessary beyond the point of viability.
"There [have been] really tragic circumstances that can arise where people aren't able to access abortion care in Maine because of current restrictions with our laws,” said Nichole Clegg, interim CEO for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Those who oppose the bill have called it vague. They worry the bill would result in an excessive level of abortion access, failing to uphold fetal protections.
In a statement, executive director of Maine Right to Life Karen Vachon said in part quote.
"LD- 1619 creates a subjective standard empowering the abortionist to justify any abortion after viability. Governor Mills' bill removes current language that allows abortion for a woman's life or health and replaces it with language that would allow abortions in the second and third trimesters because of an abortionist's opinion." End part quote.
"We know that there has been a lot of misinformation about what this bill does, “according to Clegg. “It's important for people to understand that the bill simply takes the decision making around abortions later in pregnancy and places them in the hands of physicians with their patients."
According to legislature.maine.gov...the bill also extends reporting requirements to the Department of Health and Human Services for physicians conducting abortion services.
Clegg said the groups have heard from plenty of soon to be mothers who received a devastating diagnosis causing them to need an abortion after the viability stage in their pregnancy.
"Politicians shouldn't be the ones making these decisions. These are medical decisions that need to be made by a doctor with their patient,” said Clegg.
We also asked Maine Right to Life what if any plans of action the group may have following the legislature's decision to pass the abortion expansion law.
We are awaiting a response.