AUGUSTA -- Employers, workers and Maine lawmakers rallied in support of expanding the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program.
"I think it's really one of the most transformational policies that we can do for all Mainers,” said Senator Mattie Daughtry.
The Maine Paid Family Leave Coalition is committed to developing a paid family and medical leave benefit program.
On Tuesday, members discussed the limitations surrounding the existing paid family leave criteria.
Currently Maine's paid family leave insurance benefit requires an employee to contribute to the program through their earnings for a set time frame, resulting in many Mainers failing to qualify for the paid benefit.
"If I can take a few moments to share with you. The unquestionable importance of Maine's 181,000 unpaid family caregivers, "said Carl Bucciantini, the volunteer president for AARP Maine.
Both employees and small business employers addressed the need for the insurance benefit so more essential workers would qualify for paid leave.
AmericanProgress.org reports that only 20% of U.S. private sector workers have access to paid family leave through an employer.
"Front line workers and care workers.. From grocery store workers to health care providers whose essential work allows us all to thrive,” Ronnie Flannery the organizer for Southern Maine Workers’ Center.
The committee's report proposes that the funding for the program would be split between employers and employees, with a 25% employer 75% employee split or the option of a 50/50 split option.
Wage replacement is recommended to range between 80% to 90%
"As a small employer this is something that I'm very cognizant of regarding the cost of the program. But, I've also seen the hard aspect of recruiting staff. Any employer right now [says] it is a very hard hiring economy, said Daughtry.
The new paid family leave program would cover birth, care of a loved one and recovery from personal illness and injury.
The Maine Paid Leave Coalition continues to work to develop a statewide paid leave program as they collect signatures for a referendum question that would be on the ballot in 2023.