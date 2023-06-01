AUGUSTA -- With just a few weeks left before the state legislature wraps up for the year, lawmakers still have a number of funding decisions to make.
Legislators, advocates, and activists rallied at the State House Thursday -- calling for the legislature to fund a number of bills that they say would benefit everyday Mainers.
A co-sponsor for one of the bills, LD 199 -- which would remove exclusions to the state's MaineCare program -- says healthcare availability is an essential part of Maine life.
"My aunt and uncle studied hard to become U.S. citizens. I look back on what life would have been life if they hadn't had MaineCare access. Would my uncle have made it to the hospital and gotten proper treatment after suffering a heart attack? Today, too many people in Maine can't afford the care that they need to thrive," said Rep. Ambureen Rana.
Some called for the legislature to use its budget to fund rental assistance, saying that Mainers are struggling to pay for their homes.
"It's unacceptable at this point that people are losing their housing based on these issues, and something has to change," said Rep. Cheryl Golek.
Advocate Amy Larkin spoke in favor of LD 1964, the recently proposed paid family and medical leave bill -- citing her own experience caring for a family member.
"My husband and I had to take turns leaving the house, or find friends who could give us a break for a few hours," said advocate Amy Larkin. "All of us, at some point, will need to take the time to care for ourselves or someone we love. And we should be able to do that without having to make terrible choices."
A survivor of domestic abuse called for lawmakers to expand the state's child tax credit.
"For me and for other survivors of domestic abuse, the CTC and other anti-poverty programs like it aren't just about the money -- it's about the impact of lifting families out of poverty," said activist Hazel Willow.
To learn more about these bills, visit legislature.maine.gov.