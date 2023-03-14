STATEWIDE -- A new fishing restriction that has been proposed to lobstermen has been received with mixed reviews.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission or ASMFC has proposed an update to the 2012 lobster addendum draft in response to a concern about a shrinking lobster population.
The proposal would increase the legal minimum size for lobsters caught by at least 1/16th of an inch if there is a decrease in fishery.
Although many lobstermen have come out in opposition to the proposal, lobsterman Jim Dow of bass harbor says the proposal will not be that big of a problem for the industry.
Dow says he believes, if implemented, the size increase could make the first year rough but it could also help fishermen in the long run.
"If they increase the size a 1/16th of an inch in one year, that year, there'll be a handful of lobsters that will not be landed but the following year those lobsters will be landed and they will weigh more so they will be worth more," says Dow "So you will have a bit of a decline in one year on landings by not catching those very small lobsters but you will catch them the following year and they'll be worth more".
However, there are those within the lobster fishing community who are concerned that the size increase won't do anything to help the lobster population and, in the long run, just hurt the industry.
"I just don't understand the logic behind it. I can go through and show you what I've done and what I've seen," says lobsterman of Southwest Harbor, "I've been doing this and I want my kids to be able to do this. This is what upsets me and it's going downhill."
At this point, the proposal is just that, a proposal and no definite action has been made yet as far as increasing the legal size of caught lobster.