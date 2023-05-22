Early coding languages were very specific and text-only, with obtuse jargon that was often a necessity for code to fit into the space available. But as computers became more powerful, coding evolved as well. This reflects a movement among computer scientists toward programming languages that use whole words, for example, or visual "blocks" of code that click into place together.

The MIT-created programming language Scratch lets people of all ages make "interactive stories" on almost any device using the official app. In Minecraft, people "program" using specialized blocks in sequence. And in schools, teachers can use modified environments for languages like Python and Java to teach coding the old-fashioned way.