AUGUSTA -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is throwing its support behind a proposed bill to create new landmark privacy protections in Maine.
According to the organization, LD 1705 would let people choose whether to share certain information online and ensure that information is stored safely and used appropriately.
The ACLU of Maine's Policy Director Meagan Sway testified in support of the bill Monday, saying it's needed to keep private companies from profiting off of people's personal information.
"If we want to have a strong privacy law that actually gets enforced, we need to have consequences for when the law is broken. And with sensitive data like biometrics, we want to make sure there are consequences," Sway said.
The bill is one of the ACLU of Maine's four priority bills for the current legislative session.