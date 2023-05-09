CRASH

ELLSWORTH - A crash has sent one man to the hospital this morning.

According to Ellsworth Police, around 7:30 A.M., a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on route 1-A when a driver in a 2009 Honda Accord pulled out from North Street into the intersection and collided with his bike. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Maine Coast Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene. 

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department.

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

