ELLSWORTH - A crash has sent one man to the hospital this morning.
According to Ellsworth Police, around 7:30 A.M., a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on route 1-A when a driver in a 2009 Honda Accord pulled out from North Street into the intersection and collided with his bike.
The motorcyclist was taken to Maine Coast Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department.