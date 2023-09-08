SEAL HARBOR -- 25 citizens from 16 countries officially became United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Jordan Pond House.
"It feels amazing. It's been a while. I came here in 2015 and almost eight years. Man it feels great," said Ali Edda Oua Hari, one new U.S. citizens.
Candidates came from as far as the Philippines, Algeria, even Serbia, overcoming language barriers and working hard to get to this moment.
"It got the goosebumps during the whole ceremony. The National Anthem, the singer, did an amazing job. I'm happy and proud to be here," said Aleksander Turner, another new U.S. citizen.
This ceremony was extra special for Stefan Nikolic.
Originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, he had the opportunity to sing the united states national anthem, something that's never happened at any naturalization ceremony.
"As I was singing it, it made me very emotional. I had this really good feeling about everything and just made me very emotional. It's a really great privilege," said Stefan Nikolic, a third new U.S. citizen.
But it doesn't stop there.
"This place here at the Jordan Pond House was my very first job that I ever worked when I came first to the U.S. and that was 2018. I worked this season at the Jordan Pond House so it's a full-circle moment for me to have a ceremony and become a citizen in the place that I first ever get in the states," said Nikolic.
What are some of the newest citizens looking forward to the most? Just ask Turner.
"I can vote I guess. Well I don't think it will change much in the day-to-day activities but it just feels amazing. It's lots of great feeling and it feels really nice," said Turner.