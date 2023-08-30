BAR HARBOR- Tourism to Acadia National Park contributed 479 million dollars to the local economy in 2022.
That's according to a new National Park Service report .
Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said "People come to Acadia National Park to enjoy and learn about the park's incredible landscape and history dating back to the ancestral home of the Wabanaki people. We recognize that tourism to Acadia is a critical driver to the local economy."
The new report also says that spending from visitors supported nearly 6,700 jobs and had a cumulative benefit of 691 million dollars.