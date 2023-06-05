ACADIA NATIONAL PARK -- Acadia National Park has received the needed funding to work on a project that has been on the back burner for decades.
During the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission meeting Monday afternoon, deputy superintendent Brandon Bies announced the park will start to design an addition to the Harden Farms employee housing.
The two largest issues for the park in recent years have been finding staff and where to house them.
Currently, the housing consists of two four-bedroom apartments but Bies says the goal of the project is to build housing for an additional fifty to sixty beds.
"Harden farms has been targeted for employee housing since, like, the 1960s on many of our park management plans going back fifty-sixty years," says Bies, "If you go down there today you will even see how they started to build the infrastructure, there are random roads going into the woods and fire hydrants into the woods. This has been the plan for a very long time".
Bies says he anticipates the design process will be completed by the end of this year with construction starting in 2024.