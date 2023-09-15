ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

BAR HARBOR- Acadia National Park closed all of their campgrounds at 10 this morning and they have added more closures .

Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock says they have been tracking the weather for several days.

They expect trees could come down throughout the park and it might not be possible for emergency crews to reach anyone needing help.

She says it's also possible waves could crash over Park Loop Road and wash people out into the ocean so the entire one way section of the Park Loop Road will be closed at 7 tonight.

Pollock says closures are being issued for any areas that could become dangerous.

" Our primary concern is making sure visitors and staff have the tools they need to stay safe during the storm," said Pollock.

You can get up to date information about closures and when areas will be reopened by going to the current conditions page of their website.

