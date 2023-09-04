MOUNT DESERT ISLAND -- At the end of September, summer will turn to fall, and seasonal employees will be moving on.
But for Acadia National Park, they will soon be taking applications for next years staff.
The park will have a variety of positions available including law enforcement, visitor center staff, trails team member, and much more.
Although a majority of the jobs available will be seasonal positions, Acadia National Park hopes to have a few permanent positions in the coming months.
"It's never a bad idea to always be checking our Facebook and Instagram and different types of social media, or you can be looking at our website to see what type of job announcements are open at the Park right now," said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock.
For federal resume workshops/job openings, click here.
To apply, users will have to make a profile on usajobs.gov. Note that this is where ALL federal jobs are posted - not just jobs at Acadia. Search for National Park Service Jobs in Bar Harbor or Winter Harbor to find Acadia National Park.