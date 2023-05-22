TRENTON - A project a quarter of a century in the making at Acadia national park has begun its final stage as of Monday afternoon.
The Acadia Gateway Center has been an ongoing project in Trenton since 1992 and now it's started its last step with the official groundbreaking.
When it's done, the center will be a place where visitors can get tourism information about the area, buy park entrance passes, and be shuttled to the park via the island explorer transportation system.
Trenton's first selectman Fred Ehlenbach says a lot of praise should go to the people of Trenton for the approval and support of this project through the years.
Ehlenbach says, "I like to think of it as true democracy, the judicial, the executive, and the legislative branches of local government acting in the best interest of the town".
A theme throughout the entire design of the center is sustainability, it will be outfitted with a geothermal heating and cooling system, a rooftop solar panel array, and electric vehicle charging stations.
In addition to all of that, Senator Angus King says the center could help lower carbon emissions when it comes to transportation as well.
"And what we're talking about here is the ability to park you vehicle here get on the bus and enjoy the national park without having to worry about a parking place and without having to worry about all the pollution that's created and the traffic and the time that that takes," says King.
Even though Monday was the beginning of the end for the Acadia Gateway Center Project it will still be a while before it welcomes its first guests.
Maine DOT's Commissioner Bruce Van Note says, "So with that, I'd like to conclude this ceremony and in a couple years we should be having a ribbon cutting on this. And for all those people who have been working on this for a quarter of a century your vision will be realized".