OLD TOWN -- A habitat consultant has made a discovery that has left local historians stumped for the time being.
Last April, Kathy Pollard was strolling a trail in the woods between Old Town and Orono when she discovered a particularly interesting rock.
But it's not just any rock, it's a boulder with names and dates carved into it that appear to date back as far as the early 1800s.
"I was walking my grand puppy an April morning when the sun was coming up over the trees," says Pollard, "And it was casting light at just the right angle so that as I was walking past the rock, I happened to glance down and the inscriptions were very visible."
After the initial discovery, Pollard returned time and time again to uncover a little more history with each visit.
But it seemed the more she uncovered, the less she understood.
"It just seems to be pretty random," says Pollard.
The names and dates all seem to have no pattern, with only a few sharing a similar font.
Historical records show a railroad ran nearby during the mid-1800s, which leads Pollard to believe it may have something to do with railroad workers.
Old town museum president Eisso Atzema was the one to point out the railroad correlation, but the discovery has brought him to the hypothesis that the stone may be an indicator of a hobo trail or encampment.
Neither cannon has been confirmed nor disproven, and more research will be done to find an answer, but until then, the rock remains a mystery.
Pollard says, "One of the things we're hoping for is that some people may hear this story and hear about the rock and, y'know, might have some family history that alligns with that."