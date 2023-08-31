A "Road Line" through College of the Atlantic

BAR HARBOR -- Kids from Mount Desert Island and Tremont elementary stopped by College of the Atlantic to look at the schools soon-to-be new art installation.
The man behind the winding piece of art, is world renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy.
Starting at the end of July, this project is Goldsworthy's first in the state of Maine.
Starting on Route 3, the countless amount of curbstone dips and curves its way through campus.
Being flush with the ground when passing through walkways, the sculpture will end at the schools pier on Frenchman Bay.
Along with wanting to work with curbstone, Goldsworthy hopes his art will serve as a reflection of the path every college students takes.
"The definition of curb is to restrict. This is a line, an unrestricted line, this is a line that's gone off the normal track. Its gone off road, its taken a journey, its taken a chance, it's meandering, it's not a direct line," said Goldsworthy. "It's a line that has learned about the place, it's a line that's explored the place, and I think these are all qualities that surely must be embedded in the experience as a student."
"Road line" is open for the public to see.
Tours are available every Thursday through September. To register for a tour, click here.
A timetable for when it will be completed is undetermined for the moment.