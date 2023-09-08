BANGOR -- The Penobscot County Correctional Alternative Sentencing Program uses a unique approach when it comes to first and second time offenders of non-violent crimes.
Now a partnership between the Penobscot County Jail and Riverside Adult Education has formed what they call P.A.C.E., and it's helping those who want to make positive changes in their life.
"Classes and presentations like this may be the first time that they hear these things, and from there they can maybe look into their own actions and see how they can change," said Rape Response Services Advocate Emily Jaye.
Purpose, Awareness, Connection, Education.
The P.A.C.E. Day Reporting Program brings all of walks of life together to build understanding.
"The idea is that it sort of feels like professional development," said Riverside Adult Education Director Rebecca Cross. "That people will come from our community to share resources, expertise, education, sometimes testimony, that will be meaningful and enriching to our P.A.C.E. participants."
P.A.C.E. is the only two-day program like this in Maine.
From yoga and meditation, to guest speakers from all different corners and life experiences.
"The core of what we do is preventing violence, and we can't prevent violence unless we know what it looks like," said Jaye.
"We're promoting continuing education, whether it's an associates or certificate," said Eastern Maine Community College Director of Admissions Allison Sheehan. "If it's with us or not with us we're here for it."
Creating an environment to share dialogue about what are sometimes difficult topics, P.A.C.E. offers people the comfort to be open, transparent, and free to make a change for a better tomorrow.
"I think it's really a privilege to be able to have this space to have these conversations with people who may not get the opportunity to reach them otherwise," said Jaye.
"It has been the most wonderful, delightful, educational experience for me in this role," said Cross.
"I hope they take away that they are their own person, and they can say no," said one P.A.C.E. participant. "They are allowed to be safe anywhere they are."
Statewide Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-800-871-7741. Rape Response Services provides advocacy services & support to survivors and their loved ones in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.