NEWBURGH -- A massive estate sale touting unique historic items will be taking place on July 29th and 30th at 2909 western avenue in Newburgh.
The collection is the lifelong work of Maine-based historian Amos Kimball whose menagerie features items ranging from model t fords to 90s baseball cards.
Auctioneer Rusty Farrin says, "In my forty-five career, it's the biggest undertaking I've ever taken on. He just had a love of antiques and collections. Many people tried to buy stuff from him and he never just would never let anything loose. He was a true collector."
Kimballs' hodgepodge is so extensive it easily overwhelms four canopy tents and a barn, when put on display, leaving veteran antiquers like Cathy Robishaw at a loss for words, she says, "So I knew there would be some things to look at but I never thought it would be this much stuff."
If you want to check out everything before the action starts or if you want to get in early to set up your game plan, there will be one more day of previews on the 28th from 10:30 am to 4 pm.
Farrin says he's anticipating hundreds will attend the estate sale with many coming from all over the country.
If you plan on going, he's got one piece of advice, he says, "Just come out and bid high and bid often."