BANGOR -- Body wise in Bangor is a great place to exercise as well as learn a few dance moves.
Bangor swing meets at body wise fitness studio on Harlow street Monday nights for ballroom dance lessons.
Terence Lee teaches swing, lindy, rumba and waltz lessons to those looking to improve their moves.
He can help those with little to no experience as well as couple's who are just looking for a date night.
"My goal is to give them some tools so they can actually go out and do it and not look like a beginner and can go out and have fun." said Lee.
Participant Amy DiFrancesco says its a type of music she knows well.
"Big band music, I grew up with that kind of music so i wanted to learn some steps so I could go out and dance."
Bangor swing meets Mondays from 6:45pm to pm.
Lessons are $35 per person for four lessons.
For more information check out Bangor Swing on Facebook.