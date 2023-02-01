BANGOR -- If you're looking for a new car, you might not need to look any further than your computer screen.
With a national supply shortage affecting sales, some Bangor car dealerships have found new ways to help customers get what they want.
Car shoppers can now make an online order for their new ride, custom-picking their own features and specifications -- designing their dream car without ever getting behind the wheel.
Joe Quirk, general manager for Quirk Chevrolet of Bangor, says that -- during the height of the shortage -- he had as little as two vehicles on the lot. However, he says that inventory levels appear to be returning to normal.
"With Covid, and less people coming into the showrooms, it was more of a way that we could direct customers to go look at what they wanted for a vehicle, and you can go in and custom build it to get what you're looking for," said Quirk. "It was interesting to see customers just build something and come pick it up without even driving it."
According to Otis Soohey, general manager for Darling's Bangor Ford, his dealership has had as many as 50 percent of sales come from custom factory-placed orders, and the shortage changed how he views his business.
"When there was ample supply of inventory, most people came in prepared: 'they had a car on the shelf, let's take one home today,' and then it got to the point where they didn't really have that option," said Soohey. "Now though, we kind of have the best of both worlds. We have them available, or we can also order exactly what they want -- if that's what they want to do."
