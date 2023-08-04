A new opportunity for local entrepreneurs and small businesses

SKOWHEGAN -- Main Street Skowhegan is sponsoring an opportunity for local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The Business Lab & 5k Pitch Competition aims to connect those who are looking to grow in a competitive industry.
The eight week program will teach people about finance, marketing, accounting, and all different aspects of the business world.
Weekly courses kick off at the Skowhegan Center for Entrepreneurship on Wednesday, September 13th.
All of that work culminates with a November 1st competition to determine who has the best business plan and pitch.
The winner will receive 5,000 dollars towards their own business, with the runner-up receiving 1,000 dollars.
This program's value is much more than money. Organizers say it's about making dreams a reality.
"What we know is that if we just provide the resources and opportunities for local residents to take advantage of what's available and start their own businesses, you can really start to see a town come back to life," said Main Street Skowhegan Business Relations Manager Patric Moore.
The deadline to submit an application is August 31st.