ORRINGTON -- Some Maine families continued their Saint Patrick's Day celebrations into the weekend by taking a step back in time.
The Maple Syrup and Irish Celebration event at the 19th Century Curran Village in Orrington combines Irish heritage and Maine traditions to deliver blacksmithing and carpentry demonstrations, horse-drawn sled rides, live music, an antique carousel, and much more.
Some demonstrators say they hope to show what life was like in rural New England in the 1850s.
"Really exposing children to the processes so that we can bridge that gap between what's getting lost to -- hopefully -- a new generation that we sparked an interest in. Something like 'hey, I saw that demonstrated I'd like to try that some day or I'd like to do that for a job some day," said blacksmithing demonstrator Dwight King.
The estimated 300 children and adults that attended enjoyed unique cuisine like Irish soda bread and lamb stew.
Organizers say proceeds will support the preservation of the historic buildings in the village, and go towards future events.