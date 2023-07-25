LINCOLN -- Rat-tails, faux-hawks, and perms, step aside, because the mullet is back and more popular than ever!
Six year old Vance Pelkey from Mattawamkeag is stepping up to the plate in a national mullet competition, and he's swinging for the fences.
But, if you think he grew out his mullet just for the contest, you're wrong.
According to Vance, "One day I went in the barber shop, and I got a haircut, and I asked if I could have one when I was four."
Yup, since the age of four Vance has been rockin' the mullet!
Vance is competing in the USA Mullet Championship, and it's all for a good cause too.
All proceeds go to the nonprofit organization, Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.
In the meantime, Vance will be staying cool, and keeping his eye on the prize, having the best mullet in the country.