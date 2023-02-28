BANGOR -- Tuesday the Ronald Harding trial continued at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.
Harding is being charged with manslaughter for allegedly shaking his 6-week-old infant causing his death.
The prosecution called members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit detectives to the stand. Jurors listened to several police interview recordings where Harding maintained his innocence while demanding more answers related to his infant Jaden Harding's death.
Harding agreed to participate in a police reenactment where officers returned to the scene to analyze the circumstances that led to Jaden's death and clarified that Ronald was the last person with Jaden right before he stopped breathing.
Defense Attorney William Ashe argued medical providers diagnosed Jaden's injuries without performing additional blood tests to rule out other diseases that could have been mitigating factors. They pointed out a previous determination handled by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte, where Funte changed the cause of death for a past case after receiving additional information.
"They made a monster out of Ronald Harding but the real monster in this case is something humans have been dealing with forever. Which is disease,” said Ashe.
The prosecution revealed graphic photos of the infant's brain following the autopsy .
Funte explained the bruising on the back of Jaden's head, outside the ear and bleeding in the brain could not have been caused by an accidental impact but rather was caused by "shaken impact syndrome."
Assistant district attorney Leanne Robbin called Heather Grieser from the Maine State Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory, a lab which validates the presence of disease, addressed Jaden's conflicting COVID-19 test results.
Additional lab tests showed negative COVID-19 test results following Jaden’s positive test while hospitalized.
A neurologist previously testified that COVID-19 did not play a role in Jaden's death.