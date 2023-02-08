MILBRIDGE -- A group of local town officials believe they have found a solution to the states ongoing EMT crisis.
Town officials from Cherryfield, Milbridge, and Steuben believe they've found a solution to what they call the EMT crisis facing their communities. They want to pool their resources and fund a single ambulance corp. Called bold coast ambulance services.
According to the Milbridge town manager Lewis Pinkham, if approved, bold coast ambulance will service all three towns and beyond with two ambulances at separate locations.
Pinkham says the plan would not only improve response time but save all three towns money in the long run.
"We'll have a lot more control because it'll be the towns that's overseeing it and we'll also get all of the revenue back that is generated from the calls," says Pinkham.
According to Pinkham, the initial estimated cost will be just over $500,000, a majority of which will be used to purchase a new ambulance that will be housed and maintained in Milbridge.
The three towns will also use the ambulance currently in Cherryfield, where it will remain.
Pinkham says he thinks the towns already have most if not all of the funding needed and there is no expected increase in property taxes.
"We are going to try our hardest to make sure we don't increase property taxes," says Pinkham, "But the thing is there going to be getting way more service than they have in the past".
As far as Milbridge's current ambulance service, Petit Manan, Pinkham says Milbridge will continue to fund them as they have been and that all EMTS have been offered positions within bold coast ambulance service.
Officials from Milbridge, Cherryfield and Steuben will be convening on February 21st at 6 pm in the Milbridge elementary school gym and are inviting residents, from all three towns, to voice their opinions there.
Pinkham says, "We want to show complete transparency, we want to assure the people that we're doing everything we can to provide them with the best service we can".